Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,386. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

