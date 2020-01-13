Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading Up 4.5%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $573,000.00 and a PE ratio of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.90 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells metal enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers Nema 1/12 cabinets and enclosures for use in data and electronic control applications; Nema 4/4x cabinets for control gateways or data rooms; Nema 4/4x enclosures for wall-mount, pole-mount, and free-standing enclosures with one door; and traffic control enclosures for traffic control equipment.

