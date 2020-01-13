Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading Up 1%

Interlink Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:LINK) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09, approximately 483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.