Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

