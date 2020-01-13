Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Reduced by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

