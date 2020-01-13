INT Chain Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $719,807.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INT Chain has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, OKEx, Ethfinex and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, OKEx, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

