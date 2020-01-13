Insider Selling: Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells £10,000 in Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Shares of LON PPS opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.17. Proton Power Systems Plc has a one year low of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 40 ($0.53).

About Proton Power Systems

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

