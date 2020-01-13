Insider Selling: Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells £10,000 in Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).
Shares of LON PPS opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.17. Proton Power Systems Plc has a one year low of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 40 ($0.53).
About Proton Power Systems
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Proton Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.