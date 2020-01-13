Insider Selling: ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP Sells 5,525 Shares of Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP Brun Christian Le sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $22,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,705.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORBC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.18. 22,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $323.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

