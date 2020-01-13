Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 76 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 75.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.42.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The company has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day moving average is $179.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

