Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. United Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

