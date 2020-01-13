Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys New Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 25,367.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $53,487,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after acquiring an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.75.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.