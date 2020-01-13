IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.26, 494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $472,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,605,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,161.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000.

About IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

