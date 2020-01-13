ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.18

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $1.36 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003594 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 17,211,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,211,193 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

