Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Down 8.2%

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 354,906 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 358,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.52.

Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings plc designs, manufactures, and supplies portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

