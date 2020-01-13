Iconiq Lab Token Trading 55.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $284,706.00 and approximately $443.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.02120911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00186179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00123383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

