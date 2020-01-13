HyperQuant Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $34,360.00 and $232,214.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.02122655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00185486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00122667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.