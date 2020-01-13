Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $16,431.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,568,742 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro

Hxro Token Trading

Hxro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.