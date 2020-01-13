Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.86

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 779767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In related news, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Insiders have sold a total of 98,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,463 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 20,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

