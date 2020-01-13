Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Walmart were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

Walmart stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.45. 115,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

