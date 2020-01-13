Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 320 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,558,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

