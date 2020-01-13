HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,885 International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $15,139,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 218.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,040. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

