HNP Capital LLC Purchases 136 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $8.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

