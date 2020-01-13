HNP Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.5% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,972,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 63,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $592.26. 16,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,775. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.05. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $357.35 and a 1 year high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,539 shares of company stock worth $870,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.