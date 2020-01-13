HNP Capital LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.28. 2,306,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.