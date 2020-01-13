HNP Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,073 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.47% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1,872.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 424,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,079,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 239,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 220,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKT remained flat at $$6.06 during midday trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

