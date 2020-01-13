HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 8.7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) shares were down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 284,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,777,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $37.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

