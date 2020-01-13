HedgeTrade Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $583.23 million and $728,107.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00024847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004645 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003703 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007940 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00049042 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.