Head-To-Head Review: Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Box Ships (NYSE:TEUFF)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Danaos and Box Ships’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $458.73 million 0.49 -$32.94 million $12.32 0.76 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Box Ships has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danaos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Danaos and Box Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Box Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos -18.46% 19.88% 5.54% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Danaos has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaos beats Box Ships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

