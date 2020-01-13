Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 13.9%

Hannan Metals Ltd (CVE:HAN)’s stock price shot up 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, 172,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 123,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47.

Hannan Metals Company Profile (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the County Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property, which consists of nine prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares located in County Clare, Ireland.

