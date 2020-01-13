Graphcoin Hits One Day Volume of $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00177467 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001224 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

