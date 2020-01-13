Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 12,978 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $577,001.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,251,189.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $620,079.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $578,754.86.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,752,647.00.

GSHD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 203,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $675.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

