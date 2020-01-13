GoByte Trading Up 168.5% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 168.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $463,949.00 and approximately $14,759.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,690,006 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

