Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.22, approximately 127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period.

