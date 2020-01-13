Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $4.10-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. Genesco also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $704.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Genesco has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

