General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in General Motors by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,463,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.