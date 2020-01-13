Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 101,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 31,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,799. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.45 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

