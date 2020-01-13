Garlicoin Reaches Market Cap of $21,848.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $21,848.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,530,375 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.