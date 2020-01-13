FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $33,423.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $106,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 59,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FRP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPH traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,000. The firm has a market cap of $502.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 0.67. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 27.61 and a quick ratio of 27.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 61.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

