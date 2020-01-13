Freeport-McMoRan Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of FCX opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

