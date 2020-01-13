Freelancer (ASX:FLN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.55 ($0.39) and last traded at A$0.55 ($0.39), 41,291 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 244,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.56 ($0.39).

The firm has a market cap of $249.02 million and a P/E ratio of -550.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

About Freelancer (ASX:FLN)

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

