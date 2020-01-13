Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.