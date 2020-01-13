Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,023 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

