Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

WMT traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.78. 74,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

