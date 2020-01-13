Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Lowered by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 0.8% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

