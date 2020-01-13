Footballcoin (XFC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coindeal and Exrates. Footballcoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $57,799.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Footballcoin

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

