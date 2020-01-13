FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $321,055.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $321,055.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.02003696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00187405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00123778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

