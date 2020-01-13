FLO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,391.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $8,391.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00057407 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

