FLC Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.37. 7,157,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.