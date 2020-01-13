FLC Capital Advisors Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $74.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.7344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.