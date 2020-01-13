FLC Capital Advisors Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.61.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.